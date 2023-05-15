Emergency Personnel Respond to Multiple Crashes on Routes 47, 347

SOUTH DENNIS – First responders were busy with three separate motor vehicle crashes that occurred, May 12, on Routes 47 and 347.
Dennis Township fire units were deployed to a motor vehicle crash in the 700 block of Route 47 in South Dennis at approximately 7:20 p.m., May 12.
According to New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Sgt. Philip Curry, a Mazda SUV ran off the road to the left and struck a mailbox and a tree.
The deputy fire chief and Squad 18 responded to the scene and assisted Inspira EMS with patient care. Rescue 18 responded to Union Cemetery to establish a landing zone, where the NJSP SouthStar Medevac helicopter arrived and transported the patient to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
A second accident was reported while units were still operating at the landing zone. At approximately 7:50 p.m., dispatch advised units of an accident in the area of Routes 47 and 347 in Eldora.
Curry said a minivan ran off the road and struck a utility pole, causing wires to fall down across the road. Curry said it did not appear that any injuries were reported on the scene.
The deputy chief and Squad 18 cleared the initial wreck and responded to Eldora, where they found a single vehicle that had struck a utility pole and several fence posts.
Engine 18, Brush 18, Rescue 18, and Utility 18, along with several Belleplain fire units, also responded and assisted with patient care and traffic control. Atlantic City Electric and Verizon arrived on scene and removed the wires.
While the units were awaiting the arrival of utility companies to survey the incident, at 8:41 p.m., Belleplain fire units were advised of a third motor vehicle crash that occurred in the area of Route 347 at East Creek Mill Road and Lehner Road.
Curry said based on a preliminary investigation, a Honda Accord and a Ford pickup truck were involved in the crash. It does not appear that any injuries were reported on scene.
As a result of the accidents, Route 347 remained closed in both directions between Route 47 and Lehner Road for approximately 1.5 hours.
