WILDWOOD - A woman suffered a traumatic leg injury and was flown to the hospital by helicopter April 30, when she became entrapped under a vehicle.
The accident happened in the 100 Block of East Youngs Avenue. Firefighters used cribbing and airbags to lift the vehicle off the victim and she was taken by ambulance to Maxwell Field and then transported by medical helicopter to Atlanticare Regional Hospital, Atlantic City Campus, according to Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III.
A source with knowledge of the incident told the Herald the woman was in her early 70s and the car was rolling in reverse when she tried to stick her foot in to put it in on the brake so she could shift the car into park, but accidentally hit the gas petal and subsequently became entrapped underneath.
The name of the woman was not released April 30 and hospitals will not release basic information on patient condition if they are not provided with the name.
“I really hope she is ok. I know everybody was very concerned,” Troiano said in an interview.
