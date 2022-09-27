Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 12.04.34 PM.png

Chaos is seen on Ocean Avenue in Wildwood.

 Via filipinogirl38 on YouTube

WILDWOOD – After videos of a BMW colliding with a golf cart racked up thousands of views on social media platforms, county officials announced the arrest of the driver who caused the accident on the night of Sept. 24. The accident was one of several on 7-Mile Island that night. 

