WILDWOOD – After videos of a BMW colliding with a golf cart racked up thousands of views on social media platforms, county officials announced the arrest of the driver who caused the accident on the night of Sept. 24. The accident was one of several on 7-Mile Island that night.
Driver of BMW Arrested in H2oi Golf Cart Crash
Herald Staff
Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.
