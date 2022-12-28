WHITESBORO -- A 54-year-old woman died Dec. 28 in a single car accident, which occurred in a driveway off Route 9, when the car she had been driving ran into a house.
Lt. Tracey Super, of Middle Township police, told the Herald that the driver had business at the residence and is familiar with the homeowners, adding she did not veer off the roadway and into the house, which is set back a few dozen feet off Route 9. The accident occurred in the driveway, he said.
The house is in the Whitesboro section of Middle Township and the accident happened at about 2:20 p.m.
Route 9 was closed for about two hours, in both directions, between Main Street and Indian Trail Road, while the accident was under investigation. Police did not release the identity of the woman killed. Police also would not release a cause of death, pending results of an autopsy.
When asked, Super said he was not sure if the driver had a medical emergency that contributed to the accident and was not able to say with certainty if the fatality was caused by the accident or something else.
The house had minor damage and nobody inside was injured, according to police. The driver was the vehicle's only occupant, Super said.
Middle Township Police, Rio Grande Fire Company and Inspira Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 1600 block of Route 9 to respond to the accident. Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May County Fire Police and New Jersey Department of Transportation also assisted with the investigation and road closure, according to a police department release.
Super said he did not believe alcohol or drugs played any factor.
Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
