Red,Light,Flasher,Atop,Of,A,Police,Car.
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEAVILLE – The driver of a Hyundai apparently fled on foot after crashing into a utility pole on Route 9 early Thursday morning, June 8.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments