A participant is seen jumping off the Cape May-Lewes Ferry into the Delaware Bay for the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon, June 12, 2022. Close to the end of the first leg, an elderly Delaware man was in the water and in distress. Emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate him.

NORTH CAPE MAY – A Delaware man died during the annual Escape the Cape Triathlon June 12. 

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the man, who officials said was over 70 years old and from Wilmington, had nearly completed the Open Water Classic competition when he was spotted in distress by lifeguards near the swim finish.

He was rescued from the water and taken to the beach in Lower Township near David Douglass Sr. Memorial Park, where emergency medical services (EMS) personnel administered CPR in an attempt to resuscitate him.

An ambulance already on-site for the race transported him to Cape Regional Medical Center, but the man did not survive.

“I’m heartbroken,” Stephen DelMonte, chief executive officer of DelMoSports LLC, which runs the triathlon, stated in a release. “DelMoSports and USA Triathlon lost a member of its beloved community, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

Officials said the medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy on the man, and that “further information will be provided when made available by the family and authorities.” 

