helicopter ambulance flag pic.jpg

The helicopter slated to medivac the injured individual lands in Cape May.

 Via Cape May Firefighters on Facebook

CAPE MAY - Cape May Firefighters responded to a bicyclist struck by vehicle July 1.

Firefighter’s rendered care and determined the patient's injuries would require a medivac to a trauma center.

United Stated Coast Guard Fire handled the landing zone for JeffSTAT Critical Care Transport helicopter.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is received.

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

