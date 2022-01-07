COURT HOUSE - Twelve people lost their lives in Cape May County crashes in 2021. Of the 12 fatalities, four were drivers, three were passengers, two were pedestrians, and three were cyclists.
The number of fatal accidents was also 12. Cape May County had the third-lowest number of fatalities among the state’s 21 counties but had the highest number of cyclists killed.
It was not a good year for accident fatalities in New Jersey, with 690 people losing their lives. This represents the highest number the state has experienced in 15 years.
In Cape May County, the 12 road fatalities in 2021 were three higher than in 2020, but the same as the 12 fatalities in pre-pandemic 2019 and below the 17 road deaths in 2017.
Half the county’s 12 fatal accidents occurred in the northern municipalities of Ocean City and Upper Township, each with three fatalities. Both Middle and Dennis townships had two fatalities each. Stone Harbor and Lower Township accounted for the remaining fatalities, with one each.
So far in 2022, the state has already had six fatal accidents, resulting in six deaths, as of Jan. 4. None of the crashes were in Cape May County.
