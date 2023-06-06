347383846_2196643167194984_3562967440175047103_n.jpg
Courtesy Woodbine Volunteer Fire Company's Facebook page

WOODBINE – Woodbine Volunteer Fire Company was called out on the morning of June 2 for a motor vehicle accident that resulted in “pig slop” being spilled on the roadway.

347238984_3498589903753420_8513623320416042478_n.jpg
347274168_623338806494155_7151911213666848118_n.jpg
347392133_6977486672266885_7389740770693217709_n.jpg

