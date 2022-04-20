COLD SPRING - A four-vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital April 19, after their cars were left mangled and smashed, when an SUV failed to stop, rear-ending a car stopped for a light, sending it careening forward toward into the cars in front of it.
The incident occurred around 3:42 p.m. at the intersection of Seashore Road and Lincoln Boulevard, police said. Town Bank Fire Company, who assisted on the scene, said in a Facebook post that two occupants had to be extricated from their vehicles.
In a press release, Lower Township Police Department said the driver of a black Toyota 4-Runner, traveling north on Seashore Road, failed to yield to the flow of traffic, striking another vehicle, which created a domino effect involving two more vehicles.
All four involved cars were disabled and towed away from the scene, police said.
Police did not immediately respond to voicemails from the Herald seeking further details of the crash, including the identity of the black SUV’s driver, as well as the injured occupants of the other vehicles, and information on if traffic citations or criminal charges were filed in relation to the accident. There was no information provided on the status of those transported to the hospital.
The incident closed the bridge out of West Cape May for about an hour that afternoon. It is under further investigation by Lower Township Police Officer Austin Parker, according to the release.
