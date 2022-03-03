275003163_10158783748028931_1793795276603582784_n.jpg

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CLERMONT- A vehicle drove off the Garden State Parkway and into the wetlands, prompting emergency rescue operations from first responders, a local fire department said. 

Ocean View Fire Company arrived at a motor vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway, near mile marker 15.6N, Feb. 26, according to the department's Facebook page.

A single vehicle went off the roadway and was submerged in the water. One occupant was out of the vehicle and transported to Cape Regional by Sea Isle EMS with minor injuries, the department said.

Ocean View Fire Company units checked the vehicle for additional occupants, but did not find any. There was no indication made by the department as to what caused the crash, or if alcohol or drugs were a factor. 

275021353_10158783748093931_2166850212391983064_n.jpg

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments