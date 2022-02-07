LTPD LOGO-USE THIS ONE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

LOWER TOWNSHIP - A single-car motor vehicle accident closed a portion of Route 9 in Lower Township Feb. 6, after it collided with a utility pole, forcing the electric company to respond and repair the damage, police said. 

Route 9, between Breakwater and Tabernacle roads, was closed for about eight hours Feb. 6, until it reopened around 9 p.m.

Police said there were no fatalities or criminal investigation resulting from the accident. 

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments