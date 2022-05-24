Stone Harbor Logo

STONE HARBOR – A boy was saved in a surf rescue May 23 around 6 p.m, officials said.

The Stone Harbor Fire Department was dispatched to the 96th Street area of the beach for a surf rescue.

The department arrived with a boat, an ATV and an ambulance.

Firefighter Raymond Conover was the first to swim the 100 yards out to the boy on a boogie board. The victim was in distress and not making progress to shore, the department said..

The boat, deployed by firefighters Josh Otton and Tina Sacco, arrived shortly after Conover arrived. The boy was brought back to shore and handed off to the ambulance crew.

After a brief evaluation, he was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, according to the Stone Harbor Fire Department.

