OCEAN CITY – A May’s Landing boy was rescued from a rip current and subsequently hospitalized May 21 in Ocean City, city officials say.

Members of the city’s beach patrol launched a personal watercraft to rescue two swimmers off 10th Street when they received the calls of distress. Guarded beaches have yet to open; the members of the beach patrol were on site preparing for Memorial Day weekend, according to the city.

While answering the call for the two distressed swimmers, beach patrol spotted a shirt in the waves. The Ocean City Fire Department launched a boat to assist in rescuing the third submerged swimmer.

Rescue officials performed CPR on the 12-year-old. He was unconscious but breathing on his own when he was transported to Shore Medical Center in Somer’s Point, according to city officials. He was later taken to the Trauma Center at Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

The other swimmers, both juveniles, were also transported to the hospital as a precaution, officials say.

