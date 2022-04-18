Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy. A steady rain this evening, with showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
NORTH WILDWOOD - A 60-foot wooden vessel with six people onboard, including the captain, ran aground in Hereford Inlet, in North Wildwood, April 17. Several agencies worked together to respond to the pleasure boat as it took on water. All individuals aboard were safely evacuated.
Several members of the North Wildwood Fire Department responded to the scene with a boat, a wave runner, and a ladder truck. The Wildwood Fire Department assisted with North Wildwood’s incident response. The Wildwood Fire Department said that “a great coordinated effort by all agencies involved was key in quickly removing all those onboard.”
Firefighters laid ladders from the shore to the boat to assist in the evacuation process. Until the vessel could be salvaged, it was moored to prevent a complete capsize. The boat appeared to have taken on water through a gash that ran the length of the port side of the hull.
The U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape May responded to the situation after evacuees were safely ashore. They noted recent interagency conversations about the hazards present in the inlet due to its constantly shifting bottom.
According to Sea Tow Cape May, the company worked with Northstar Marine and Tow Boat US to dewater the vessel. Sea Tow Cape May then towed it around the north end of the island to Schooner’s Marina for an emergency haul out.
Lynne Dinunzio commented on Sea Tow’s Facebook post regarding the incident. She wrote, “My husband and I are the owners of this boat... If not for our wonderful Captain, we might not have made it to safety. The heavy winds and heavy chop snapped a plank in the hull and the rest is history. We are grateful to the police and responders for all of their help.”
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.