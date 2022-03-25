COURT HOUSE - A bicyclist was killed when he collided with an SUV, after the bike failed to stop at an intersection, Middle Township Police said.
The biker, James Allen, of Court House, was pronounced dead at the scene, Middle Township Police said in a news release. Allen regularly rode his bike around Cape May County for more than a decade, his family said.
Police did not release the identity of the driver of a Chevrolet Suburban that they say collided with Allen, 66, but indicated the driver will not face criminal charges. Police said multiple witness statements taken as part of a preliminary investigation corroborated the belief that Allen failed to stop at the intersection.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. March 19 at the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Romney Place and police said the preliminary investigation revealed Allen was traveling west on Romney Place and attempted to cross Magnolia Drive when he was struck by the Suburban, traveling south on Magnolia Drive.
The accident was investigated by the Middle Township Crash Team, Middle Township Major Crimes Unit and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
Allen was a U.S. Navy veteran who worked later in life as a carpenter, according to his online obituary.
A celebration of life will be held for Allen at the Avalon Golf Club, in Court House, April 22 from 4-6 p.m. His family told the Herald they want the accident to be a reminder to everyone to pay more attention when on the road -- both drivers and cyclists.
