POLICE LINE POLICE TAPE CRIME SCENE FILE STOCK PHOTO LOGO
Carl Balou/Shutterstock.com

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE – An afternoon crash killed an Avalon woman June 17. Anita Stenger, 76, struck a tree with her vehicle around 2 p.m. 

Authorities who investigated found that the vehicle had slowly drifted across the center line. Around the 800 block of Hand Avenue, the vehicle struck a tree and rolled over. Senger was trapped inside. 

While the Cape May Court House Fire Department was able to extricate her, she was pronounced dead after being transported to Cape Regional Medical Center according to police.

No one else was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments