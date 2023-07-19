362239608_673659081475765_5820687440665003624_n.jpg

Avalon Fire Department members use wave runners to help rescue two boaters after their sailboat ran aground in Townsend's Inlet, July 18.

 Courtesy Sea Tow Cape May's Facebook page

AVALON – Avalon Fire Department used wave runners to help rescue two boaters after their sailboat ran aground in Townsend's Inlet during a thunderstorm.

361938284_673659068142433_6746158979594563044_n.jpg

Sea Tow Cape May assists at the scene where a sailboat ran aground in Townsend's Inlet, July 18.

