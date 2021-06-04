Police Lights 2
MARMORA - Emergency personnel were dispatched to a residence in Marmora June 3 for report of a motor vehicle crashing into it. 

The call was received at around 9:25 a.m., according to Sgt. Alejandro Goez, New Jersey State Police.  

Initial reports indicate that a Toyota Corolla crashed into a residence, on Route 9 and St. Andrews Place, and no serious injuries were reported, Goez said. Criminal charges were also not filed as a result of the crash, he added. 

Crews cleared the scene within roughly one hour. As of June 4, the crash remained under investigation. 

