TOWN BANK - The Lower Township Police Department Sept. 12 received a call from a concerned citizen on the beach, in the area of Beach and Delford drives, in regards to an occupied raft, in the Delaware Bay, that may be in distress.
According to a release, Lower Township Police Department patrol officers arrived on scene to find an apparent inflatable raft, approximately a quarter-mile out, with two subjects in the area. It appeared that one subject may be in the water and struggling to hang onto the raft.
The U.S. Coast Guard and New Jersey State Police Marine Unit were notified, as well as the Town Bank Fire Company, in order to attempt to rescue the stranded raft.
Within minutes, the New Jersey State Police Marine Unit found the raft and rescued the two subjects, identified as Sophia Goncalves, 21, and Croccifixiov Treson-Smith, 22. No injuries were reported, and both subjects were safely escorted to the beach, in the area of Shore Drive and Adelphia Road.
Assisting in the water rescue were the Town Bank Fire Company, New Jersey State Police Marine Unit, The U.S. Coast Guard and the Lower Township Rescue Squad.