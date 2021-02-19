SOUTH DENNIS - Traffic on Route 47, between Route 83 and Court House-South Dennis Road, was disrupted around 10:27 a.m. Feb. 18, after a motor vehicle knocked down a utility pole.
Two occupants were inside the vehicle, a transit van, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan. The vehicle's airbags were deployed, and there were minor injuries. Neither occupant was transported to a hospital, Marchan added.
Verizon, with assistance from Atlantic City Electric, operated on scene to fix the poll, resulting in the road being closed and detoured into the evening hours.
The crash remained under investigation, as of Feb. 19.