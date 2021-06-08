197714624_10159915097144386_3140370081142808537_n.jpg

A pedestrian was medevacked to an area hospital June 8, after being struck by a motor vehicle, in Dennisville, the Dennisville Volunteer Fire Department. The crash occurred near Route 47 and Scotty Drive.

DENNISVILLE - Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company units, at approximately 11 a.m. June 8, were dispatched to Route 47, in the area of Scotty Drive, for a reported pedestrian motor vehicle accident. 

According to a release, Squad 18 responded and arrived to find one subject struck by a vehicle. Firefighters immediately began medical care, along with the Belleplain Emergency Corp: Emergency Medical Services - Becems, and requested a medical helicopter. 

Nearby at Union Cemetery, Engine 18 established a landing zone for JeffSTAT 4, who received the patient a short time later from Belleplain Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and AtlantiCare paramedics and transported the patient to a nearby hospital. 

The incident is under investigation by the New Jersey State Police -Woodbine Barracks, as of June 8. 

