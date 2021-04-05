DENNISVILLE - At approximately 10:15 p.m. April 2, Dennis Volunteer Fire Company units were dispatched to the area of the Dennis Township Recreation Complex, for a reported motor vehicle crash.
According to a release, a fire company officer arrived on scene and reported a single vehicle off the roadway overturned, in the area of the new Dennis Township recreation entrance, near Sunny Lane, with two occupants, and requested assistance from the Ocean View Fire Company.
Squad 18 arrived a short time later and requested two medical helicopters to fly due to the severity of injuries. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and provided patient care along with Belleplain Emergency Corp: Emergency Medical Services - Becems, who transported the patients to a landing zone established at the Recreational Complex's fields, where awaiting medevac helicopters transported them to area hospitals.
Dennisville Road was closed for approximately four hours as units operated on scene while the New Jersey State Police investigated the incident.