Police Lights 1

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STRATHMERE - A 23-year-old man was killed and two others were injured in a motor vehicle crash in Strathmere Sept. 5. 

New Jersey State Police said a Lexus SUV was traveling on County Road 619 when it struck eight parked cars, overturning and coming to rest on Webster Avenue, according to a report from CBS Philly.

Trevor Hirsch, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, the rear seat passenger, was killed. 

Two others, Ryan Hirsch, 21, and Nicholas Hirsch, 23, both of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, sustained injuries. Ryan Hirsch, the front seat passenger, sustained serious injuries, while Nicholas Hirsch, the driver, sustained minor injuries. 

An investigation into the crash was ongoing, as of Sept. 5, CBS Philly added. 

Read full story here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments