FISHING CREEK - The Lower Township Police Department Sept. 5 received a report that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle, in the vicinity of Lennox Avenue and Fishing Creek Road, in Fishing Creek.
According to a release, upon arriving on scene, officers found out that a vehicle, on Lennox Avenue, had struck a 4-year-old girl. Members of the Lower Township Rescue Squad treated the child on scene for her injuries. Ultimately, she was flown to the Cooper Medical Center, in Camden, for further treatment of those injuries; the child is a resident on the 200 block of Lennox Avenue, in Fishing Creek.
The police investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man, from Villas, was traveling Westbound on Lennox Avenue, in the area of Fishing Creek Road. He stated that the pedestrian ran out in front of him, and he was unable to avoid striking her.
There is no indication that the driver was speeding or using his cell phone at the time of the incident. The child was found several yards from the point of the collision.
The child injured during the incident was released from the hospital the next day.
Patrol officer James Mathis and his supervisor, Sgt. John Armbruster, completed this investigation.