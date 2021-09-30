COURT HOUSE - The bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle, in Middle Township, has since died from his injuries, Middle Township police said.
According to a release from the police department, Middle police were advised Sept. 20 that the bicyclist, 39-year-old Christopher Pietrusza, of Court House, died due to his injuries resulting from the hit-and-run crash that occurred Sept. 19.
The driver of the vehicle, Paul Koscinski, 21, of Green Creek, was subsequently charged with vehicular homicide, knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim, and obstruction.
At 11:09 p.m. Sept. 19, Middle Township police responded to the area of Shunpike Road and Stites Avenue, for a motor vehicle crash involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. The driver of the vehicle left the scene and continued to drive south on Shunpike Road.
At 11:12 p.m., Middle Township police responded to the 300 block of Stagecoach Road, for a report of a motor vehicle that struck a parked vehicle in a driveway. The vehicle, matching the description from the previous accident, was observed leaving the scene, continuing to travel west on Stagecoach Road.
Officers located the vehicle in the front yard of the home in the 70th block of S. Route 47 after it struck a retaining wall. The driver was believed to have fled on foot.
After an extensive search the driver, Koscinski was located and arrested.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.