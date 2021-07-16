Police Lights 2
Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OCEAN VIEW - A Hammonton man died July 15 in a two-car motor vehicle crash that left two northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway (GSP) closed for about four hours. 

State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said a preliminary investigation indicates a Nissan, driven by Tyler Bronsky, 19, was traveling northbound at 8:12 a.m., when it lost control and struck the guardrail at milepost 19After impacting the guardrail, the Nissan collided with a Toyota, and then struck the guardrail again. 

Bronsky was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries, according to Curry.  

The Toyota overturned, but its driver did not report injuries, Curry added 

The crash remained under investigation, as of July 16. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments