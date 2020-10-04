RIO GRANDE - At approximately 11:36 p.m Oct. 3, members of the Middle Township Police Department‘s Patrol Division responded to the intersection of Route 47 and Fifth Street, in Rio Grande, for a reported pedestrian motor vehicle crash.
According to a release, preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian, identified as Frederick Dunn, 39, of Wildwood, was crossing Route 47 against the traffic light and outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Kristen Arcos, 33, of Hamilton. Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Members of the Middle Township Police Department’s Crash Team and Major Crime Unit assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing, as of Oct. 4.