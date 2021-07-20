WILDWOOD CREST - Officers from the Wildwood Crest Police Department July 13 responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash, on the 5600 block of Ocean Avenue.
According to a police department release, upon arrival, officers located an unoccupied minivan, with front-end damage. The suspect vehicle had left the scene prior to arrival.
As officers conducted their investigation, they observed a vehicle, matching the description provided by the caller, drive into a parking lot of a motel on Lavender Road. Officers approached the vehicle and made contact with Jesse Kennedy, 22, of Philadelphia, and determined he was allegedly operating the vehicle at the time of crash.
Further investigation resulted in Kennedy being placed under arrest for driving while under the influence. Kennedy was charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of the crash, failure to report a crash, and driving without a valid driver’s license. He was released with a future court date.
The Wildwood Crest Police Department has seen a significant increase in citations associated with driving while intoxicated this year, compared to the past two years. The police department would like to remind everyone to designate a driver, use a cab, or use a driver service to get home safely. Officers are patrolling the streets on routine and targeted patrols to crack down on driving while intoxicated violations.
The above is based on information received from a law enforcement agency. The person named is innocent unless proven otherwise.