DIAS CREEK - The Middle Township Police Department, at approximately 3:35 p.m. March 18, responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Reeds Beach Road, in Dias Creek.
According to a release, the investigation revealed a silver 2010 Chevy 1500 pick-up driven by Steven Anderson, 48, of Franklinville, was traveling west on Reeds Beach Road with passenger a Christopher Watson, 44, of Quinton. While traveling, the vehicle began to slide, causing it to cross the center line and oncoming lane, enter the yard on Reeds Beach Road, strike a utility pole and snapping at the base, then strike the corner of the house on the property before striking a tree head-on, causing the vehicle to come to stop.
Anderson had a minor injury, and Watson reported no injuries. Both refused medical treatment.
There was a resident in the house at the time of the accident, who was not injured. Minor damage occurred to the house, located in the 40 block of Reeds Beach Road. Neighboring houses sustained minor property damage in the form of power and cable lines being pulled and removed from their connections as the utility pole went down.
Anderson was issued a summons for careless driving. The Goshen Fire Department and Middle Township Emergency Medical Services (EMS) assisted on scene.