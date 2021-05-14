Police Lights 2
CAPE MAY BEACH - Lower Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian May 13, at approximately 2:28 p.m., on Bay Drive, in Cape May Beach.  

According to a release, initial investigation revealed John Baldwin Jr., 65, of Cape May Beach, was crossing Bay Drive on foot, when a 2013 Ford Escape traveling southbound struck him. It was initially reported via 911 that a pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle and that the victim sustained severe injuries.  

Baldwin was treated for life-threatening injuries and ultimately succumbed to them while on scene. The crash investigation remained ongoing, as of May 14. 

Also assisting on scene were the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May County Medical Examiner’s Office, Lower Township Police Administration and the Detective Bureau, Town Bank and Villas fire departments, AtlantiCare MICU Medic 5 Unit, and Lower Township Emergency Medical Services (EMS). 

