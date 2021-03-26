ED. NOTE: Readers are reminded that not only are all individuals listed below presumed innocent unless proven guilty, but there may also be multiple individuals who share the same name, even in the same town.
COURT HOUSE - A Cape May County grand jury handed up 14 indictments March 23.
The abbreviation CDS below stands for controlled dangerous substance.
A "certain person" charge can be brought against individuals whose previous convictions bar them from having weapons.
Axel J. Hernandez-Candela was indicted for third-degree receiving stolen property, a 1994 Toyota Corolla, and fourth-degree operating a motor vehicle while on second license suspension.
Marlon Brown faces two counts of third-degree possession of a CDS, amphetamine and alprazolam, along with two fourth-degree counts for possession of a prescription legend drug. Brown was also named in a count for third-degree theft.
Brandon J. Manyak and Andrew I. Harris were indicted for conspiracy to commit shoplifting and shoplifting, both counts third degree. The incident involved merchandise from a Burleigh store.
Kimberly J. Glennon and Evodio Rojas face certain person counts. Glennon was convicted of arson, in 2019. She was found with ammunition and a steak knife, leading to two fourth-degree certain person counts.
Rojas was also found with ammunition. Rojas faces a fourth-degree certain person count due to a 2006 conviction for aggravated assault.
Danny J. Chester was indicted on two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, a loaded .22 caliber rifle and a loaded NXG US .177 rifle. Both counts were third degree.
Tyreek T. Handy was indicted for unlawful possession of a weapon, a knife, and certain person, both counts fourth degree. Handy was convicted in Pennsylvania for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute.
Christopher T. Foster faces two counts of possession of a CDS. One count was fourth degree, Flouro-ABD, and one was third degree, methadone.
Regina M. Demalavez was named in two third-degree counts for burglary and theft involving a home on Route 9, in Lower Township.
Christine M. Priole was indicted for burglary and endangering the welfare of a child, both counts third degree.
Charlaine R. Cannon faces a second-degree count for eluding police.
Lindsay M. Thompson was indicted for bad checks, third degree, after writing a $5,000 check she knew the bank would not honor, according to the indictment.
Matthew R. Monroe was named on a 10-count indictment, including four counts of third-degree possession of a CDS – cocaine, methamphetamine, buprenorphine and alprazolam.
He also faces three counts of third-degree possession with intent to distribute and one count of intent to distribute in the second degree.
The final two counts were for intent to distribute drug paraphernalia, fourth degree, and money laundering, third degree.
James P. Maines was indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine, and prescription legend drug, fourth degree.
Niki Kelly, Ian Harris and Brandon J. Manyak were indicted for third-degree possession of a CDS, methamphetamine. Kelly and Manyak also face a third-degree count for possession of a CDS with intent to distribute and a second-degree count for intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property.
Harris faces an additional third-degree count for possession of a CDS, heroin.