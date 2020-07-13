OCEAN CITY - At around 8 a.m. July 11, the Ocean City police and fire departments responded to a report of two swimmers struggling in the water.
According to published reports, two swimmers, both 18-year-old women, were rescued from the water near Moorlyn Terrace and the beach. Officers and firefighters went into the water and safely brought the girls to shore. Both were evaluated by fire department members and rejected further medical support.
After the incident, the city's fire and police departments and beach patrol urged swimmers to swim only at guarded beaches.
