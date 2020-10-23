MTPD Logo

COURT HOUSE - At approximately 6:55 p.m. Oct. 22, the Middle Township Police Department received a 911 report of an unconscious person at the Middle Township Public School’s Boyd Street Soccer Field, in Court House. 

According to a release, upon arrival, it was revealed the person had been found in a port-a-potty at the field and had been dead for some time. 

The investigation revealed that during a soccer game, which started at 6 p.m., several people attempted to use the port-a-potty, but it was locked. Security was notified and was able to force the door open, where they found the victim, John Hruska, 36, of Court House, laying on the floor. 

The preliminary investigation does not suggest foul play and that Hruska had entered the port-a-potty earlier in the day. 

Those with information about the incident are asked to call the Middle Township Department, at (609) 465-8700, or send an anonymous tip through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department TIP 411 app.

