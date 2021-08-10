MTPD Logo

DIAS CREEK - The Middle Township Police Department, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Aug. 7, responded to a motorcycle accident, at the intersection of Route 47 and Indian Trail Road, in Dias Creek.  

According to a Middle Township Police Department release, the investigation revealed George Loomis Jr., 67, of Vineland, was traveling west on Indian Trail Road approaching the intersection with Route 47, in Dias Creek. Loomis lost control of the motorcycle, causing it to lay down, slide across Route 47, and strike a guard rail.  

Multiple bystanders rendered aid before Middle Township Rescue arrived to continue life saving efforts. Loomis was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.  

A contributing factor to the accident appears to be weather and road conditions. The road was wet due to light rain. 

