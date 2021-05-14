185210070_2413691698777190_5271508725396592906_n.jpg

Emergency crews spent nearly one hour at the scene of an accident, on Tuckahoe Road, to remove a motorist and a cat from an overturned vehicle May 13. 

 Courtesy of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Department

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MARMORA - The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, along with the Upper Township Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to the 400 block of Tuckahoe Road around 1:20 p.m. May 13, for a reported motor vehicle accident with a rollover.  

According to a release, upon arrival, first responders found a single vehicle on its side that had taken down a utility pole. The driver was still inside, along with a pet cat. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used the jaws of life to safely remove the driver and the cat. The driver was transported to a local hospital by the Upper Township EMS. AtlantiCare paramedics, along with the New Jersey State Police, were on location.  

The cause of the accident remained under investigation, as of May 13.

Beach Buddies Animal Hospital cared for the cat until the owner could retrieve her.  

All units were clear after about one hour. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments