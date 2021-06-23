COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Ocean City Police Chief Jay Prettyman announce the joint investigation into a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of 9th Street and Bay Avenue, in Ocean City.
According to a release, Ocean City police patrol units and emergency medical services (EMS) responded to the intersection of 9th Street and Bay Avenue at approximately 6:10 p.m. June 22, for the report of a serious motor vehicle crash.
The subsequent investigation conducted by members of the Ocean City Police Department Traffic Safety Unit and Detective Division, as well as members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Crash Investigation Unit and Major Crimes Unit, revealed that a 2005 Mercury Sable, operated by Kevin Farrell, 48, of Somers Point, was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Bay Avenue from 9th Street when he was struck on the passenger side by a westbound 2018 Jeep Wrangler, operated by Ruddy Narvaez Jr., 33, of Galloway Township.
The front-seat passenger of the Mercury Sable, John Andrew, 66, of Ocean City, was transported to Shore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The exact cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
Farrell was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, in Atlantic City, where he was being treated for his injuries, as of June 23.
According to Sutherland, the full circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, Ocean City Police Department, at 609-399-2195, or the information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.