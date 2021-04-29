Police Lights 1

MARMORA - A Burlington County woman sustained fatal injuries in a motor vehicle crash, while driving into Cape May County on the Garden State Parkway (GSP) April 28. 

The crash, which closed the left lane of the GSP for roughly three hours, happened at 2:34 p.m., according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, of the New Jersey State Police.  

Preliminary information indicates Shardonay Daily, 34, of Delanco, was the front-seat passenger of a Ford Explorer heading southbound, when the vehicle ran off the highway and overturned near milepost 27, Peele said. Six occupants were in the vehicle. 

Daily was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. The vehicle's driver and the four remaining occupants sustained serious injuries and were also transported to area hospitals. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, as of April 29, Peele added. 

