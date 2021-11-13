OCPD Logo

OCEAN CITY - A 4-year-old girl died of her injuries after being struck by a motor vehicle in Ocean City Nov. 13.

According to an Ocean City release, the girl was struck in the vicinity of West Inlet Road and West Atlantic Boulevard at approximately 10:56 a.m.  

The incident is under investigation by the Ocean City Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

No further information was available.

