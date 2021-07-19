STONE HARBOR - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Stone Harbor Police Chief Thomas Schutta announced the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Stone Harbor Police Department are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred July 17, at approximately 9:26 a.m., in the area of 87th Street and First Avenue, in Stone Harbor.
According to a police department release, preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by an 18-year-old woman Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, was traveling northbound on First Avenue while a 50-year-old woman from Wilmington, Delaware was riding a bicycle eastbound on the 100 Block of 87th Street. The crash occurred at the intersection of 87th Street and First Avenue, as the Jeep was turning westbound.
The operator of the Jeep immediately stopped the vehicle, and emergency personnel were called to the scene. The bicyclist was transported via medical helicopter to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident, Major Crimes Unit, and detectives from the Stone Harbor Police Department. No charges have been filed at this time.