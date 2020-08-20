MTPD Logo

BURLEIGH - At approximately 6 p.m. Aug. 19, the Middle Township Police Department responded to Indian Trail Road, in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue, for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist.

According to a release, an off-duty detective was in the area of the crash and responded immediately. The juvenile was airlifted to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, after sustaining multiple injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Patrol Divison, the Major Crimes Unit and the Crash Investigation Unit, as of Aug. 20 If anyone has information about the crash, contact Detective Dan Martin, at (609) 465-8704.

