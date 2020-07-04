WILDWOOD - Wildwood Police Department Emergency Communications operators received an emergency 911 call reporting a possible drowning with CPR in progress at the Beachside Resort, located at 3700 Atlantic Ave., in Wildwood.
According to a release, emergency responders from both the Wildwood police and fire departments responded and assumed resuscitation efforts from citizens on scene.
The victim, whose name is being withheld, as of July 4, is a 6-year-old boy from Philadelphia. He was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where lifesaving efforts continued. Unfortunately, the efforts of first responders and the hospital medical staff were unsuccessful in reviving him. This incident will remain under investigation by the Wildwood Police Department Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutors Major Crimes Unit.
The Wildwood Police Department strongly encourages everyone, whenever your swimming, to swim near a lifeguard, especially when on the city's beaches. At commercial or residential properties, which are not required to be guarded, be extra cautious.
Adults should be vigilant in monitoring young children and persons known to be poor swimmers. Lastly, the use a life-vest or other approved personal floatation device should be utilized.