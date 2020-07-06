UPPER TOWNSHIP - An Upper Township teen died while riding his bicycle along Route 50, in Upper Township, July 2.
Jackson Sturm, 15, was traveling north on the shoulder of Route 50, near milepost 1.55, when he was struck by a Chevrolet SUV and a Ford SUV, also traveling north, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said July 6. Sturm was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary reports state that Sturm was attempting to cross the highway when he was struck.
The crash remained under investigation by the New Jersey State Police, as of July 6.