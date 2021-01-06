CAPE MAY POINT - A May 29, 2019, plane crash off Cape May Point was "an act of suicide," according to a Dec. 3, 2020, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report on the incident, The Daily Journal reported.
The plane, piloted by Lawrence Klimek, 58, of Howell, was seen flying low over the ocean when it made contact with the water near the Cape May Lighthouse, according to the report. One witness said the plane climbed to about 100-200 feet before stalling, turning downward and freefalling toward the water.
An examination of the wreckage found “no pre-impact mechanical deficiencies that would have precluded normal operation of the airplane," the report continued.
Klimek's death was classified as a suicide by the state medical examiner.
The NTSB said the plane, which began its flight at Trenton-Robbinsville Airport, was owned by a flight school.
Klimek received 17 hours of dual instruction and had 44.1 total hours of flight experience since returning to flying, in October 2018.
