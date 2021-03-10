TURNERSVILLE - Four Coast Guard recruits from Coast Guard Training Center Cape May were injured in a motor vehicle crash on the Atlantic City Expressway March 9, according to published reports.
The recruits were on a bus that crashed into a guardrail on the expressway, in the portion that intersects with Route 42, in Turnersville.
The recruits were reported to have suffered minor injuries.
"Last night, one of the buses that transport recruits on Tuesday nights from the Philadelphia airport to begin boot camp at Training Center Cape May was in a single vehicle accident on the Atlantic City Expressway. Thirteen recruits were on the bus at the time," Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Tamargo stated, in a post on the training center's Facebook page.
"Out of an abundance of caution, four were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and have subsequently been released and have arrived back at the Training Center. The remaining nine continued on to the base on a second bus.
"The Training Center staff thanks the on-scene first responders for their efforts in providing care and ensuring the safety of the recruits."
