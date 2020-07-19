OCEAN CITY - At approximately 6 a.m July 18, a fisherman located the body of an unidentified man floating in the Great Egg Harbor Inlet, between Longport and Ocean City.
According to a release, the fisherman called 911, and Longport fire and police personnel were dispatched. The Longport Fire Department launched a boat and recovered the body. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating and working to identify the body.
The family of a 24-year-old man who has been missing since entering the water on Great Egg Harbor Inlet on July 12 has been notified about the unidentified body.