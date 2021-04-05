FISHING CREEK - Members of the Villas Volunteer Fire Department April 2 responded to the intersection of Breakwater and Fishing Creek roads, for a reported crash involving two motor vehicles.
According to a release, upon arrival, Deputy 60 confirmed that everyone was out of both vehicles. Squad 60 arrived and secured power to both of them.
Atlantic City Electric was notified due to a car hitting a pole.
Fire units were on scene for about 10 minutes before clearing. The road remained closed the following day.