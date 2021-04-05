Breakwater, Fishing Creek Crash April 2.jpg

A two-car motor vehicle crash closed a portion of Breakwater and Fishing Creek roads April 2. 

 Ginny Murray

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FISHING CREEK - Members of the Villas Volunteer Fire Department April 2 responded to the intersection of Breakwater and Fishing Creek roads, for a reported crash involving two motor vehicles. 

According to a release, upon arrival, Deputy 60 confirmed that everyone was out of both vehicles. Squad 60 arrived and secured power to both of them.  

Atlantic City Electric was notified due to a car hitting a pole.

Fire units were on scene for about 10 minutes before clearing. The road remained closed the following day.

 

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments