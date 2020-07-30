COURT HOUSE - At approximately 9:18 p.m. July 29, the Middle Township Police Department received a call of an unresponsive individual found in a pool at a residence located on Stagecoach Road, in Court House.
According to a release, officers from the Middle Township Police Department, Middle Township Rescue Personnel, and paramedics from Medic 9 responded to the scene and attempted to revive the individual.
The individual, identified as Harry R. Velli, 60, of Court House, was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.