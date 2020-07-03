Avalon Funds Beach Replenishment; Project Will Be Completed by July 4
AVALON - At approximately 6:21 p.m. July 2, Avalon Police, Avalon Rescue, and the Avalon Beach Patrol responded to the 21st Street beach for a report of a possible drowning.

According to a release, witnesses stated that a 73-year-old York, Pennslyvania, man was body surfing when a large wave caused him to strike his head on the ground beneath the water surface and became unresponsive. Bystanders and emergency personnel pulled the patient out of the water and administered CPR. The patient was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, in Court House. He did not survive.

The Avalon Beach Patrol was off duty at the time of the incident. The incident is currently being investigated by the Avalon Police Department.

