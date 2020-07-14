RIO GRANDE - At around 8 p.m. July 13, the Middle Township Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian motor vehicle crash on Route 47, in the area of Sixth Street, in Rio Grande.
According to a release, the investigation revealed Eugene Haviland, 63, of Wildwood, was traveling eastbound on Route 47 behind another vehicle. Diana Clugh-Roy, 67, of Rio Grande, was walking south across the highway from the Rio Grande Plaza, in the area of the Tokyo Japanese Restaurant.
The vehicle in front of Haviland swerved to miss Clugh-Roy; however, Haviland was unable to avoid striking Clugh-Roy. Clugh-Roy was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center by Middle Township Emergency Medical Services, where she was pronounced dead.
There are no charges at this time, and as of July 14, the crash remained under investigation by the Middle Township Police Crash Investigation Unit and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Also assisting was the Rio Grande Fire Department, Court House Fire Department, Cape May County Fire Police, and AtlantiCare medics. The roadway was closed for several hours while the investigation was being completed.